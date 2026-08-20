2027: Okorocha sues INEC, APC, Uzodinma over Imo West ticket

ABUJA — Former Imo State Governor and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Hope Uzodinma before the Federal High Court over the publication of Uzodinma’s name as the APC candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District election scheduled for 2027.

Okorocha, through his lawyer, O.J. Aboje, filed the suit on August 13, 2026, asking the court to determine the validity of INEC’s publication of Uzodinma as the winner of the APC senatorial primary.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1854/2026, contains five questions for determination and 10 reliefs sought by the former governor.

Okorocha is challenging the publication of Uzodinma’s name, insisting that he won the APC primary conducted on May 18 to nominate the party’s candidate for the Imo West senatorial election.

Among other issues, he wants the court to determine whether INEC was bound by reports submitted by its officials who monitored the APC primary and whether the commission could publish Uzodinma’s name despite the outcome of the primary as allegedly monitored by its officers.

He is also asking the court to determine whether, having regard to Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, Uzodinma was eligible to be published as the APC senatorial candidate while still serving as governor.

Okorocha is seeking a declaration that INEC’s publication of Uzodinma’s name as the APC candidate was unconstitutional because, according to him, Uzodinma did not win the May 18 primary.

He is also asking the court to set aside the publication and direct INEC to recognise and publish his name as the duly nominated APC candidate for the 2027 Imo West senatorial election.

The former governor further wants the court to restrain Uzodinma, whether personally or through the APC or any other person, from presenting himself as the party’s nominated candidate for the election.

He is also seeking an order awarding costs against the respondents.

In an affidavit filed in support of the suit, Amen Rochas, who described Okorocha as his biological father and identified himself as the former governor’s Personal Assistant on Political Matters, said he was familiar with the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.

According to the affidavit, Okorocha, born on September 22, 1962, is a registered and card-carrying member of the APC.

Amen further stated that Uzodinma’s tenure as governor would expire at midnight on January 14, 2028, having been sworn in for his second term on January 15, 2024.

He argued that Uzodinma’s tenure would still be running when the Senate elected in 2027 is inaugurated and alleged that the governor nevertheless purchased an expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Imo West senatorial seat.

The affidavit also alleged that the APC’s National Working Committee directed that the result of the primary be forwarded to the party’s national secretariat for announcement.

Amen claimed that the direct primary election was conducted on May 18 and that Okorocha emerged winner with 150,780 votes, while Uzodinma scored 102,158 votes.

The suit is now before the Federal High Court for determination.