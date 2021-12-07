By Joseph Erunke

FORMER Governor Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State, has been elected global president of Edo College Old Boys Association, ECOBA.

The election, which was adjudged transparent and free, took place in Abuja, weekend, during ECOBA’ national convention/annual general meeting.

Fielding questions from journalists after his emergence, Chief Igbnedion assured that he would take the college’s old boys to a new level of success in the next few years.

He commended members of ECOBA for the confidence repose in him and promised to take his alma mata to greater heights.

Other officials elected at the election were Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, 1st Vice President, Mr. Aigbe Olotu, 2nd National Vice President, Sir. Geoffrey Anuta, Financial Secretary, Nosa Iyekekpolor, National legal adviser, Aigbe Justice, Secretary General, Bright Akhaine, Asst. Secretary General, Engr. Elvis Obaseki, Social Director and Tony Ohei who was elected the association Publicity Secretary.