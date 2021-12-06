By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – FORMER governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, has been elected as the global president of the Edo College Old Boys Association,ECOBA.

The election which was adjudged to be transparent and free took place in Abuja, weekend, during ECOBA’ national convention/annual general meeting.

Responding to questions from journalists after emerging as the winner, Chief Igbnedion assured that he will take the college to a new level of success in the next few years.

He commended members of the ECOBA for the confidence repose in him and promised to take his alma mata to greater heights.

He assured that his achievements in the next few years would surpass former leaders of the association, noting that he would trigger both local and international relations as a way of placing Edo College on pedestal of reckoning.

While announcing the results earlier, the election returning officer, Senator Victor Oyofo, said Chief Igbinedion got 56 votes, hence, emerged the winner while his close opponent, Rev. Collins Edebiri got 19 votes.

Other officials elected during the election include: Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, 1st Vice President, Mr. Aigbe Olotu, 2nd National Vice President, Sir. Geoffrey Anuta, Financial Secretary, Nosa Iyekekpolor, National legal adviser, Aigbe Justice, Secretary General, Bright Akhaine, Asst. Secretary General, Engr. Elvis Obaseki, Social Director and Tony Ohei who was elected the association Publicity Secretary.

The three ex-officio members of NEC are to be appointed at the president’s discretion.

The annual general meeting which was highly attended by old boys of the college also had in attendance members of the Board of Trustees and elected national officers and branch executives.

In his opening remarks, the out-gone President, ECOBA worldwide, Dr.Reuben Osahon thanked the Abuja branch of the association for organizing the national convention which held in the FCT for the first time.

He said his executives have done so much in terms of infrastructural provisions, amenities and other interventional projects to support their alma Matta, (ECOBA).

In his address of welcome, the host Chairman, Prince Seyi Lufadeju, described the convention as setting the tone for a rebranded association.

He charged members to support the in-coming leaders in order to develop the college and restore its former glory.