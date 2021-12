Popular soccer player “Benjamin Teidi” who plays the Midfield position for FC Dinamo Batumi.

I’m so happy and blessed to have made history and to have won the Georgian league with Dinamo Batumi and I hope in d future I can play for Nigerian national team and be of the best with my skill in the super eagles National team – Benjamin Teidi

The soccer player also celebrates the successful championship that was just concluded which his club came first.

Georgia – Erovnuli Liga

Fc dinamo Batumi