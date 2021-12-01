.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State branch of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA has on Wednesday alleged that the state government was behind the sealing of a building that houses the office of its member, Barr. Nureni Jimoh SAN in the state.

Though the association did not buttress more on what could inform the govt’s decision political observers said it could not be unconnected to the aftermath of the Federal High Court verdict on the APC Congress in which Barr. Jimoh was the lead counsel in the APC case and that who secured a victory against the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led the group.

In an interim report by the association’s Secretary, Haruna Saleh Zakariyya, Esq. ACArb however said the investigation is ongoing into the matter just as it vowed to continue to protect its members, the profession and the Society in general.

“It has come to the attention of Nigerian Bar Association Kano Branch that the office of Mal Nureni Jimoh, SAN has been sealed by the Police and Kano State Government.

“Upon this information, the Branch swiftly reacted by directing its Vice Chairman, Mr Abbas Haladu to visit the scene as the Chairman is out of town.

“Our preliminary investigation reveals that the said building was sealed by officials of Kano state Government. The Branch is in touch with the office of the Attorney General to ascertain the actual position of things.

“The Chairman has spoken with Malam Nureni, SAN and he is safe. The Branch shall continue to protect its members, the profession and the Society in general.

“We shall keep our members updated on development in that regard as the Branch is investigating the matter,” Zakariyya however stated.

Earlier, it was reliably gathered that the lawyer’s office which shares premises with a six-storey building located along Murtala Mohammed Way was sealed up for hours before it was later unsealed after public outcry.

A source who don’t want his name in print said a team of Policemen and some personnel of the Bureau of Land came to the council office and locked him inside with a padlock.

The source said the Lawyer’s office was served the notice of demand for ground rent of over an N3billion by the state Bureau of Land on Wednesday morning and by noon returned to seal the office.

“This is just political, it is just because of yesterday case in court that the government side lost.

“How can they serve notice in the morning and lock the premises at noon, despite the fact that it is not the tenant that is supposed to pay ground rent, they served only the lawyer,” the source said.

The team led by Hassan Idris after hours however returned to unseal the office saying they acted under the instruction of the Permanent Secretary to unseal the premises.

On his part, the Kano Police Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna denied deployment and involvement of his men for the enforcement exercise.

