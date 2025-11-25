Abia govt seals Tinubu’s campaign office in Umuahia

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Government has sealed a campaign office belonging to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Umuahia, the state capital.

The Renewed Hope Partners is the campaign structure for the President, being promoted across the South East zone by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

An official of the RHP, who declined to have his name in print, told Vanguard that he resumed work only to find the office sealed without warning.

Information pasted on the walls at the entrance to the office located at Ojike Street, Umuahia, by the Ministry of Lands and Housing stated that the property is in contravention of the state’s tax law.

It read: “Ministry of Lands and Housing. This property is in contravention of Sections 41 and 100 of the Abia State Tax Law (Codification and Consolidation), Law No. 7 of 2020. And it’s here by sealed.

“Any person, including the owner/ occupier, neighbour(s) or passer(s) by,who attempts to unseal this building is in contravention of the Abia state tax law No.7 of 2020. Be warned. Keep off.”

Efforts to obtain more information from the phone numbers listed on the document posted by the Ministry of Lands and Housing were unsuccessful, as they were unavailable at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News