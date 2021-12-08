By Anayo Okoli

FORMER Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu State, who left the Government few weeks ago, Surveyor Victor Nnam was last Friday remanded at the Enugu Correctional Center over alleged forgery, theft and obtaining land by false pretense.

Nnam was remanded on the order of a Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, presided over by Justice Justice I. N. Buba, wherere he was arraigned on 10-count charges of converting to himself Aruga Layout, Obinagu Obeagu Community, Enugu, an offense contrary to section 15(1) (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Act), 2011.

In the charge, FHC/EN/CR/189/2021, Federal Republic of Nigeria (Complainant) versus Dr. Surv. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam (Defendant), the former commissioner was alleged to have “on or about the 27th day of October 2017 at Enugu State under the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did commit an offense to wit: “You converted Aruga Layout, Obinagu Obeagu Community, Enugu, Enugu State which said property you derived directly from theft and or forgery and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(1) (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Act), 2011 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“That you, Dr. Surv. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam of 8A Giraffe Street, Zoo Estate Enugu, Enugu State, Geo-Synergy Services Limited of First Floor Square Meters House, 15 Carter Street, Ogui, Enugu, Enugu State, on or about the 27th day of October 2017 at Enugu State under the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did make a false document to wit: Affidavit of Facts dated 27th day of October 2017 of one Chief Sunday Ngene with intent that such affidavit of facts be presented to the appropriate Government Ministries and Departments in Enugu state for approval of Aruga Layout, Obinagu Obeagu Community Enugu and you thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 1(2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

Nnam was alleged to have committed the said offences while he was a staff of Private Estates International West African, developers of Enugu Lifestyle and Golf City (Enugu Centenary City).

According to the prosecution, Nnam also allegedly obtained forged Affidavits of Facts dated 27th day of October 2017 from Chief Chigbogu Eze, Elder Okoh Christian, Chief Oguejiofor Egbo with which he laid claim to the said layout, documents which were said to have been disclaimed by the persons mentioned through affidavits filed before the same court.

The former commissioner however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice I. N. Buba granted him bail in the sum of N200 million and two reliable sureties in the like sum. The sureties, the Judge said “must be resident within Enugu State and must satisfy this court with their Bank Verification Number, BVN, National Identification Number, NIN, and telephone numbers”, adding that “the sureties must produce evidence of ownership of the landed property where as the original title document be deposited in this court, the defendant and sorties shall deposit two of their recent sized passport photographs with the registry of the court”.

The court also ordered that the defendant shall not travel outside Nigeria without prior approval from the court and that “the defendant shall file an undertaking not to delay the hearing of the case and shall deposit his International passport with the registry of the court.”

Justice ordered that the former commissioner be remanded at the Enugu Correctional Center pending when he fulfills the bail conditions and adjourned to January 11 and 12, 2022, for hearing.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA