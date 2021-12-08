Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Nigeria’s leading integrated food and agro-allied group and owners of the iconic food brand, ‘Golden Penny,’ has today announced the commencement of its social impact campaign to encourage and foster innovation within the food systems in the country.

The campaign, which is tagged “FMN Prize for Innovation,” is designed to inspire and revitalize food production in the country and ultimately contribute to attaining the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Each year, the prize will focus on a different element of the food value chain to generate new and imaginative ways of thinking and encourage novel solutions to established problems.

Starting from the 8th of December 2021, operators within the food systems, including all activities in the value chain that covers feeding and nourishing people, from growing, harvesting, packaging, processing, transporting, and marketing, can send in their applications for the prize with the prospects of winning the start Prize of N3 million.

Sadiq Usman, the Director of Group Strategy & Stakeholder Relations, commented.

“A significant number of the challenges facing the food systems in Nigeria today, including low productivity due to damaged crops, limited access to agricultural value chains, and food loss or wastage, can be solved by creative thinking and the right investment in innovation. And that is where companies like ours come in.

“The prize for innovation is another way of demonstrating FMN’s commitment to enriching lives and empowering commitment by investing in not just the development of the food value chain but in capacity development and access to resources. “

Mira Mehta, CEO and founder of Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited; Adeyinka Adeyemi, CEO, Fate Foundation – renowned for enabling aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs in Nigeria; Mezuo O. Nwuneli, a private equity investment advisor; and Sadiq Usman, Director of Strategy & Stakeholder Relationship for Flour Mills will judge the FMN Prize for Innovation.

The First Category will be open to entries from Micro, Small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria and will be expected to address food loss and wastage in the food production process.

The Second Category will be open to entries from Nigerian students (undergraduate or postgraduate level). Ideas will be expected to tackle loss and waste in the food production process and judged based on viewer’s choice (all Nigerians).