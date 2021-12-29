The ground floor of the headquarters building of Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) was gutted by fire on Tuesday.

The Chief Fire Officer in Enugu State, Chief Okwudili Ohaa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the fire service deployed three fire engines to the scene instantly.

He said the fire was completely extinguished within 30 minutes and the building was salvaged from the raging inferno.

“We were on hand to salvage the entire building and even before we arrived, the employees of ESBS were already battling the fire with the station’s fire extinguishers.

“It was only one big office that was seriously affected at the ground floor.

“The fire did not affect the station’s studios and other important offices or sections of the building,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has visited and commiserated with the station and its staff over the incident.

Ugwuanyi directed the management and technical crew of the station to ensure that the station was fully back on air soonest.

The station is fully back on air as at the time of this report.

(NAN)

