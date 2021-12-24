By Haroon Balogun

In another development, the NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, at the event, disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, 15th of December 2021 approved NAHCON’s property development under the Public Private Partnership arrangement for commercial purposes.

It was gathered that goodwill messages and accolades from stakholders across the country greeted the announcement of the approval by NAHCON chairman.

With this approval, NAHCON is on course to develop its properties into money making ventures, dividends of which will strengthen the commission to depend less on federal government for funding.

Additionally, the Chairman explained that NAHCON would be able to subsidize Hajj for Nigerian intending pilgrims by the time all its properties become fully commercialized.

The venture is expected to generate surplus revenue for NAHCON and federal government as well.

