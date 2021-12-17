.

…Players, crew get plots of land, #100m, Bus

…As Gov Emmanuel okays Jan 2022 for Eket Sports Stadium commissioning

For winning the first-ever Nigeria Football Professional League (NFPL) for the state in 2020/2021 football season, Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel on Thursday hosted the players and crew to an official reception at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo where he splashed gifts and cash on them.

The Governor at the event announced a donation of #100 million, a 32- Seater Bus and a plot of land each to Akwa United Football Club (FC) players and management.

An elated Governor Emmanuel expressed appreciation to the team for making the state proud by emerging champions of the elite division of the Football League, urged them to stay unbeaten in the new football season which commences this December, promising his continuous support to the team.

In his words, “I thank the Nigeria Football Federation, my Commissioner for Youths and Sports, my entire Executive Council members for their support, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, the judiciary, the stakeholders, religious leaders for their prayers, women, youths, security agencies, the entire team who played the matches, and all those who stood by us to achieve this success”

“Let me specially say that I am proud of the team, you have done us proud, and from the coach to those who have gone for greener pastures outside we are grateful for this achievement. Often they say that getting to the top is not a problem but you must stay at the top, so you must maintain, you must sustain, you must keep it up”.

Continuing, he said, “Chairman these are the keys to a brand new 32 seater bus for your team, I have the permission of the Executive members that the entire team that won the first league in this State whether you are from Akwa Ibom or not all of you including the coach will be given a plot of land in Akwa Ibom State”.

“We will also give you the sum of N100 million so that it will encourage you to do more. As government we promise we will support you fully and I have made that commitment, if you call me next year to lift the CAF trophy I will double what I have given today”, the Governor promised”, he stated.

The Governor appreciated the efforts and contributions of the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Monday Uko and the Chairman of Akwa United Football Club, who is also the Senior Special Assistant(SSA) to the Governor on Sports, Elder Paul Bassey, for their selfless sacrifices which has earned the team success.

He announced January 2022 as the date for the official commissioning of the Eket Sports Stadium, assuring Akwa United players that the stadium will avail them of training in both natural and synthetic football pitches.

‘’The Commissioner of Youths and Sports is owing me Eket Stadium so that you can train in both the natural and synthetic in case you go to play outside you can be familiar with both and he has promised me that by end of January 2022 we will commission Eket and all of you will be there to play”, he declared.

On his part, the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Mr Amaju Pinnick, lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel’s efforts in sports development in the State and also described the governor as a leader with a difference remarking that Ibom Air, the State Airline has been a paradigm shift for excellence.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Monday Uko, thanked God for victory for the team, he also thanked Governor Emmanuel for supporting the team and giving him the opportunity to serve.

He also appreciated the Chairman of the team, Elder Paul Bassey for his selfless service, which he noted has been the reason for the success of the team, extending his gratitude to Akwa United players.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman of Akwa United Football Club, Elder Paul Bassey, expressed gratitude to God for the grace to emerge as champions in the Nations League and thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel, whom he described as a man with the Midas touch who posterity will credit in the pages of achievements.

The chairman also lauded the governor’s unrelenting efforts to fund the development potentials of youths which has encouraged the explosion of talents in the State.

It could be recalled that Akwa United played 38 matches, won 19 matches, 14 draws and lost 5 matches to emerge NFPL 2020/2021 champions.

Highlights of the event were the official presentation of the trophy by Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mr Monday Uko to Governor Udom Emmanuel.