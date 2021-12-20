By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, has established an Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, centre to arbitrate on issues arising from business concerns.

The Chamber also established a Secretariat in Enugu for South East Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, SECCIMA.

The ADR and SECCIMA offices are contained in the newly constructed Enugu Chamber House Annex, inside the old Trade Fair complex, commissioned by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Monday.

Speaking during the commissioning, the President of ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu said that the new ECCIMA House Annex was built to house the Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR Center as well as the South East Chambers Secretariat.

“The purpose of the ADR Center is to use use the Alternative Dispute Resolution techniques to assist parties to resolve their dispute and arrive at a mutually acceptable agreement in a less costly, speedy and efficient manner; while the SECCIMA Secretariat is to serve as headquarters for the South East Chambers of Commerce being the platform for the cooperation of all the city Chambers with south-east to enhance the economic development of our region,” Nwandu said.

He noted that the Enugu Chamber has gained more global network traction which serves as a signpost for investment attraction and matchmaking.

“My prayer today is that this landmark achievement will serve as a benchmark for ECCIMA to remain committed in the promotion of business and economic development as well as in collaborating with various levels of government in boosting business and investment opportunities in Enugu State, South East and indeed Nigeria,” Nwandu prayed.

In his remark, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that the delivery of the new SECCIMA Secretariat complex consolidates ECCIMA’s position as the mother Chamber that birthed the South East Chamber, adding that the ADR centre is time-honoured and has gained wider acceptance in recent times.

“This mode of settling civil or commercial disputes without recourse to litigation (outside the courtroom) saves time and cost while eliminating the hurdles of the judicial process”, the governor said.

