The Ebonyi Fire Service said on Friday that it recorded 102 fire outbreaks including three deaths between January and November 2021.

The Director of Fire Service, Mr Raphael Ibiam, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Ibiam identified bush burning as a major cause of the fire incidents, especially, during the dry season.

He said that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed while one person was rescued during the period under review.

The director stated that two of the victims died from suffocation while the other victim was burnt to death.

“We rescued a pregnant woman who fell under a tanker.

“Ensure your surroundings and empty plots of land are clean, to stave away fire,” Ibiam advised.

According to him, the command has embarked on sensitisation campaigns on safety precautions to avert fire outbreaks.

He noted that radio jingles were part of the measures to prevent fire incidents in the state.

Ibiam stated that seven fire fighting engines were refurbished while one water tender, 10 drums of foam chemicals and dams of water were acquired by the state government to tackle fire emergencies.

According to the director, the state fire service has 32 members of staff distributed to the eight fire zones and sub-stations in the state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria