By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, mandated the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to ensure that justice was duly served in the death of 12 years old Sylvester Oromoni Jr, who was hitherto the student of Dowen college in the Lekki, Lagos State.

To the end, the House asked the Police Boss to assume the investigation and prosecution.

Expressing worry over many case of inhuman treatment and abuses boarding schools across the country, the parliament also mandated its safety standards and education committee to conduct a review of safety regulation and guidelines in schools.

It also demanded the placement of the 5 students allegedly involved in the matter on no fly list.

The resolutions followed the consideration of a motion presented by Hon. Unyime Idem at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Idem said urged the federal government to a national campaign to curb the ugly incidences of abuse in schools.

He said, “Why there’s no way to make broad conclusion as to whether boarding school are good or bad, some recent development in Nigeria have triggered public outcry as many share their experiences, notes that the social media has been agog in the past few days following the report on Sylvester Oromoni, a 12 years old boy who recently passed away on 27th November 2021, while nursing multiple internal injuries alleged to have been sustained after he was beaten by his fellow students, who were bullying him at a boarding school. The parents of the deceased said he was attacked for declining to join what he termed as a secondary school cult group, dominated by older boys in Dowen College Lekki Lagos.

“Another incident leading to the death of 14 year old Karen Happuch of premier academy Lugbe Abuja on 22nd June, is one that left many heartbroken as parents narrated how she was sexually assaulted and later died as a result of a condom left in her private part, six months later there’s still no news of a suspect being arrested. An analyst who spoke on the trending issue said bullying is a major pandemic in Nigeria school today. Social organizations have attacked the ministries of women affairs and education over their silence and complacency on the several incidences of killings and abnormal behaviors in our boarding schools across the country. Described their inaction as disappointing.

“These children we are representing are our constituents. I want to also use this opportunity to call on ministry of education to rise to this challenge. They cannot allow private schools to run the way they like. There should be proper guidance on their operations. They should commence proper monitoring of private schools”.

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Babajide Obanikoro from Lagos State noted that late Sylvester Oromoni was his constituent.

He asked that the the 5 students alleged involved in the matter be placed on no fly list, while the school remained shutdown pending the conclusion of investigations.

“There are five students involved and all of them are a flight threats, their names should be placed on no fly list and that school as shutdown by Lagos state should remain shut down until the school is cleared of all allegations”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House told its Committees on Education, youth development and women affairs and social development to follow up with the investigation and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.