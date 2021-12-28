By Obas Esiedesa

THE Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED, has condemned an assault on workers of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, describing it as unjustifiable and cruel.

ANED in a statement, yesterday, by its Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Barr. Sunday Oduntan, said the attack on four workers of AEDC who went to deliver a demand letter (AEDC/DMU/12-21/118) at the residence of an army general in Gwarinpa, Abuja, portends grave danger for the power sector.

Oduntan alleged that the four staff of the utility narrated how they were detained and handed over to soldiers for torture. According to him, “The staff were merely going about their legitimate duties.

They had done nothing wrong. They merely went to serve a letter. How that led to soldiers being sent to look for them is beyond us. It didn’t end there. The soldiers arrested them presumably on the orders of the General and took them all the way from Gwarinpa to Mambilla Barracks and proceeded to torture and humiliate them.

“Why in God’s name will you have a grown person flogged for going about his normal, legitimate assignment? This is cruel, inhuman and unjustifiable. You have an obligation to pay for power you have consumed. If you were paying, no one will serve you a letter of demand. Being an Army General does not exempt you from paying for electricity consumed. The Nigerian Army as an organisation, is one of our biggest customers across the country so I can say for a fact that this kind of conduct is not the way the Army relates with our members.

“I do not know why he will choose to deliberately embarrass the Chief of Army Staff and the entire military like this. More than the opprobrium he has attracted to men in uniform generally though is the fact that acts like this insert unjustifiable fear in the minds of hard-working Nigerians trying to earn a living. Being a Disco staff is an honourable profession.

“Despite the fact that our power sector has its issues, the daily technical and commercial efforts of these men and women which ensure that the power sector’s relationship with the end users is managed in a way that keeps the economy running is very, very significant. This is not the first incident of physical attacks on DISCO staff.”

“A considerable number of such attacks happen across the nation every year when our staff go about doing their jobs. Let us not also encourage the inflicting of bodily harm to the challenges they have to endure. We should not and will not keep quiet in the face of it”, Oduntan added.

He called on “the authorities of the Nigerian Army, led by Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya to please intervene in this matter to ensure justice is done. A lot of effort has gone into repositioning the army in recent times and such barbaric acts are not the kind of thoughts we should be having of our brothers in the military today”.