Military debunks poor feeding claims in North-east

Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, theatre commander of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai

The Theatre Command North East Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, has described the poor feeding of troops in operational theatres as misleading.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theatre command was reacting to claims on some social media platforms alleging incidents of poor feeding to the troops on the front line within the command’s area of operation.

The theatre commander insisted that the welfare of soldiers remains central to ongoing counter-insurgency operations and is strictly monitored under a structured accountability system.

Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the theatre commander of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, made this known during a media engagement with journalists in Maiduguri.

Abdulsalam said that the claims being circulated online did not reflect the reality on the ground.

He said that the troop feeding arrangements were designed, supervised, and routinely reviewed by soldiers themselves through established food committees.

The theatre commander stated that every operational location had a dedicated food committee made up largely of non-commissioned officers, who were responsible for assessing rations, monitoring supply chains, and ensuring that meals met agreed standards.

According to him, commanders are not in charge of deciding food preferences but are responsible for providing resources allocated by the government for troop sustenance.

“The responsibility of the commander is to provide the resources as given by the government to ensure meals,” he said.

Abdulsalam added that soldiers themselves participate actively in monitoring the system.

“Every location has a food committee. That food committee is made up of mostly non-commissioned personnel. They know the menu of what they want to eat.

“For someone to have been given his meal with soft drinks, he consumed the soft drinks, took out the protein of the food, took out half of your meal, and now made a video. That was a mischief.”

The theatre commander stated that periodic evaluations were carried out monthly, where food committees inspect supplies, review meal quality, and submit feedback supported by documentation, including photographs and reports from troops across locations.

He said contrary to online claims, troops routinely receive complete meal packages, including protein, beverages, and field rations, depending on operational conditions.

“Every month, the food committee goes around to assess the state of food.

“They take pictures and videos, even based on those videos and pictures from members of the operational personnel,” he said.

Abdulsalam said that in many locations, troops received full meal provisions, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, water packs, and take-out rations during field operations.

“Even when they go on patrol, they have their cold trip, they have their lunch, they have their water meal pack, and they have their takeout. This is what is obtainable across most of our locations,” he said.

The theatre commander acknowledged that isolated lapses may occur, adding that such cases were not tolerated under the current leadership structure.

“There are instances where commanders have been found wanting, and they know the stance of the chief of army staff. Where that happens, you lose your command,” he said.

Abdulsalam quoted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Waidi Shaibu, as saying a strict welfare-driven doctrine under the “Soldier First” philosophy.

“You cannot take care of the soldiers. The Chief of Army Staff has directed that the commander must lose command. Every commanding officer in the field knows that the Chief of Army Staff does not joke with the welfare of our soldiers,” he said.

He added that the directive was widely understood across formations and had become a guiding principle for all commanders deployed in operational theatres.

Abdulsalam stated that the reforms have been introduced to improve troop welfare, including an upward review of allowances from N20,000 to N50,000 for personnel ranging from privates to warrant officers.

The theatre commander said the reforms were aimed at improving morale, strengthening operational efficiency, and recognising the sacrifices of troops engaged in counter-insurgency operations.

Abdulsalam also said that troops were being prioritised for foreign training and peacekeeping deployments, with three batches currently being prepared for international assignments.

In addition, he said welfare flight operations have been sustained to ease troop rotation, reduce travel risks, and allow personnel to spend more time with their families.

The theatre commander stated that quick intervention funds have been made available to commanders in the field to address urgent equipment repairs and logistics needs.

On feeding arrangements, Abdulsalam said the introduction of structured food committees has significantly improved transparency and accountability.

“The idea is simple: let the soldiers decide what they eat. This has brought transparency and accountability into the system and has significantly reduced complaints about feeding,” he said.

He cited Biu Local Government Area of Borno as an example where the welfare system was functioning effectively, with troops actively managing food committees and ensuring steady supply and quality control of rations.

According to him, soldiers in such locations have continued to demonstrate high morale and operational resilience despite ongoing security challenges.

The theatre commander urged members of the public to verify information from official sources, warning that false narratives could undermine ongoing security operations and the morale of troops in the field.

Abubakar reaffirmed that troop welfare remains a top priority under the current leadership, alongside sustained efforts to enhance operational effectiveness across all theatres of engagement. (NAN)