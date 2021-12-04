By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi Command, Yusuf Abdullahi attributed the incessant accidents on Bauchi roads to the handiwork of the devil.

He stated this in Bauchi while lamenting on Saturday that in the month of November, the Command recorded 35 deaths.

“I am very sorry to say, but the fact is that, the devil has taken over our roads in Bauchi State.

“We really need to stand up and do something to reclaim the roads. The situation is so terrible that, in the month of November, it was a case of one death per day because we had not less than 35 deaths from accidents across the state.

“This is worrisome and disturbing, something has to be done quickly.

“On the Bauchi – Kano road, we had accidents that claimed over 15 lives. A Keke NAPEP had a lone accident before an oncoming Sharon ran into it.

ALSO READ: ISWAP attack injures 6-month-old baby in Maiduguri

“On the Bauchi – Jos highway, we had a few head on collision accidents involving mass transit buses which claimed not less than 15 lives with some of them burnt to ashes,” he said.

He further revealed that his team carried out some preventive measures along Darazo – Dukku – Gombe road at the failed portion of a bridge before Dukku to warn motorists of an impending danger ahead.

He added: “The Sector Command was able to get some empty drums from the FERMA office which were sandfilled and placed strategically to serve as a caution to the road users.”

“All efforts of the Sector to solicit for support from individuals in the state on how to check the accidents has proved abortive.

“We had a stakeholders meeting on the need for collaboration but it is a pity that no favorable response is forthcoming.

“All the departments of the Road Corps are working for one goal which is to reduce road crashes, avoid deaths through accidents that are caused by negligence of the road users.”

Vanguard News Nigeria