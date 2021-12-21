By Nnamdi Ojiego

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has berated the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over the governor’s failure to develop critical sectors and embark on projects that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

Aderinokun, a property developer, stated this during a PDP stakeholders meeting at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to him, aside from road the rehabilitations which were taking longer than expected, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, administration in the state has done nothing to ameliorate the sufferings of the people since it took over power more than two years ago.

He said: “The Governor claims to be building the future but sincerely, where is the future if the people cannot point out any new development and basic amenities provided in their local government areas?

“Overall, Ogun State can do better than what we have at the moment. The Amosun administration touched road development across the three senatorial districts.

Governance and leadership is not algebra that you can manipulate with nothing to show in almost three years. The records are there to prove it, insecurity is on another level and for infrastructures, is there any key thing apart from the roads construction we saw in the previous administration?

“A critical look into developments in Ogun Central shows that through the support of my foundation, we have touched all major sectors that will improve the standard of living of people which is very important and we won’t be resting on our oars in the forthcoming year.

“It is another December to mark the end of 2021, how many achievements can you count in Ogun State without road rehabilitation? Is it only the City Gate and Kobape Estate we have to show as new developments in Ogun Central after 12 months?”, Aderinokun queried.

The realtor assured that he would continue to use his not-for-profit organisation, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, to initiate and carry out numerous people-oriented programmes across the six local government areas in Ogun Central, such as free fuel for Okada riders – a programme which is in its fifth phase, football tournaments for youths, non-interest loans for traders, compensation funds worth #50,000 each for victims of Lafenwa Market fire and scholarships worth #50,000 each to 60 secondary school students, and many other intervention gestures.