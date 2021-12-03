By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has arrested two prime suspects alleged to be the masterminds of the attack and killing of two officers in Ogun State recently.

Disclosing this at a press briefing yesterday, Acting Controller of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu, said that the Unit also intercepted Indian Hemp, imported foreign rice, used cloths, Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, and others Duty Paid Value, DPV worth N2.8 billion within six weeks.

Ejibunu said both suspects are presently in custody, noting further that they will be charged to court. He however did not give the names of the suspects.

Vanguard gathered that one of the suspects was arrested a few days back while the other was brought into custody yesterday.

Recall that one of the Customs officers was killed in Fagbohun village, Yewa South Local Government Area, LGA, of Ogun State while the other was killed at Owode also in the same LGA.

Both were murdered in the cause of performing their lawful duty. Acting Controller of the Unit had promised then that the Command wound done all within its power to bring those involved to book.

Similarly, the Customs boss said the seized items include 1009 cartons of expired drinks labeled in Chinese language uncovered in a Lagos warehouse, cannabis, and other items.

Other impounded items are 13,342 bags of 50 kilograms smuggled parboiled rice; 175 sacks of used shoes; 285 cartons of Basmati rice; 464 cartons of tomato paste and 694 bales of second-hand clothing.

Other seizures include 5,413 cartons of medicaments without NAFDAC numbers or Certification; 907 kilograms of Indian hemp (Cannabis Sativa); 1,224 cartons of frozen poultry products; 148 pieces of used compressor; five 20 foot containers of wood – rough and semi-processed meant for export which causes deforestation in Nigeria and two 40 foot containers of charcoal – meant for export.