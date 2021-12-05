By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, today is a day of thanksgiving. It does not matter what we are passing through, God in his mercy has kept us alive from January to December, and this should give us an assurance that as we stand with the Lord, we shall witness the end of 2021.

The year will not roll away with us but will roll away with every challenge that has kept us stagnant.

Brethren it is time to open your mouth to cry unto the LORD.

There are at least two situations that should make a Christian open his or her mouth. It is either you are opening your mouth to praise the Lord, or you are crying aloud to the merciful God to put an end to that unpleasant situation in your life.

You may have been used to silent prayers like Hannah but you can also cry out like the Blind Bartimaeus.

Our reference is found in Mark 10 vs. 46-52 ( KJV) : “ And they came to Jericho: and as he went out of Jericho with the disciples and a great number of people, blind Bartimaeus, the son of Timaeus, sat by the highway side begging.

And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, and say, Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me.

And many charged him that he should hold his peace: but he cried the more a great deal, Thou son of David, have mercy on me.

And Jesus stood still, and commanded him to be called. And they call the blind man, saying unto him, Be of good comfort, rise; he calleth thee”.

As you cry unto the LORD in prayers this season, you will receive the attention of the Most High God in Jesus name.

Verses 51 &52 tell us the consequence of the cry of blind Bartimaeus.

“And Jesus answered and said unto him, What wilt thou that I should do unto thee? The blind man said unto him, Lord, that I might receive my sight.

“And Jesus said unto him, Go thy way; thy faith hath made thee whole. And immediately he received his sight”.

Brethren, note that some people tried to shut him up.

Every force that has closed your mouth preventing you from crying unto the Lord, the Holy Spirit will silence forever in Jesus name.

Do you know that it is not that some people do not like to pray. The issue is, they just don’t know how to pray. Sometimes, this is as a result of the influence of contending forces that do not want you to have a breakthrough.

It could also be because, you have not been reading or studying the word of God adequately.

When we study the Word, the Holy Spirit will give prayer points to us. By the grace of God, as the year winds down, your life will not wind down with it in Jesus name.

From the story of blind Bartimaeus, we see that he went straight to the point.

He told the Lord Jesus exactly want he wanted.

Are you telling the Lord what you want during prayers? Are you consistent? Do you ask for a Samuel today, tomorrow you ask for a Deborah on another day, you ask God for a set of twins.

Brethren, if you don’t know what you want, then you are not yet ready for a miracle.

Compare blind Bartimaeus with the man by the pool of Bethesda.

In his own case, he didn’t shout but because that was the day, the Lord opened the book of remembrance for him, Jesus sighted him.

John 5 vs. 5-7 gives us the full story. “And a certain man was there, which had an infirmity thirty and eight years.

When Jesus saw him lie, and knew that he had been now a long time in that case, he saith unto him, Will thou be made whole?

The impotent man answered him, Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool: but while I am coming , another man steppeth down before me”.

Unlike, blind Bartimaeus, the lame man did not cry aloud to Jesus though he knew Jesus and knew that the Lord could make him walk .

His mouth was closed, so was his destiny

But the mercy of God located him and our Lord Jesus looked his way and asked him for his need.

Again the man failed a simple test. Instead of making his demand known to the Lord, he complained of how he had no man to help him. For 38 years, he had looked unto man without any result. In the same way, anyone whose focus is on any human being by whatever name he calls himself, that human being is sure of disappointment.

Jesus could have walked past him, and he would have remained on the same spot he had been for 38 years.

His luck was that the Lord Jesus looked his way, because God remembered him.

The merciful God had compassion on him.

John 5 vs. 8&9: “ Jesus saith unto him, Rise, take up thy bed, and walk.

And immediately the man was made whole, and took up his bed, and walked : on the same day was the Sabbath”.

Many of us behave like the man at the pool of Bethseda. We complain instead of pray . We often repeatedly ask God to do this and that, without thanking him for what he has done or what he is about to do.

Another person that cried unto a fellow human being and got no result was Rachael.

In Genesis 30 vs. 1: And when Rachael saw that she bare Jacob no children, Rachael envied her sister; and said to Jacob, Give me children or else I die”.

Rachael probably thought Jacob was not fulfilling his matrimonial obligation in a way that could produce children. So, she cried unto Jacob in anger.

What was her result?

The answer is found in Genesis 30 vs. 2: “ And Jacob’s anger was kindled against Rachael: And he said, Am I in God’s stead, who hath withheld from thee the fruit of the womb?”.

Rachael cried to Jacob and got nothing.

This is exactly what happens to anyone that looks unto human being for help especially as it related t childbearing matters.

Medial experts cannot give anyone children because the according to Psalm 127 vs. 3 “ Lo, children are a heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.”

Only the Almighty God makes one pregnant and sees one to a safe delivery.

A major mistake that many of us make is that we have too many confidants outside Jesus.

We share every secret with those we ought not to share it with.

Let’s learn from the story of a lady that I’ll simply call T.

Her case was a spiritual challenge . Unknown to her, her husband’s stepmother had vowed that her husband would never have a child. Her anger was because Lady’s T’s husband graduated from one of the universities here in Nigeria.

Lady’s T’s husband happened to be the first graduate in that family.

With prayers under the guidance of an anointed man of God, she got pregnant.

However, Lady’s T’s Pastor during one his church services warned people against long travels but she travelled to Abuja by night bus because her in-law told her to come and deliver in the United States. She took a bus night bus to Abuja where she was denied the visa and by the time she returned, she was already bleeding.

She had the baby at the appointed time but the baby was too weak to survive. She lost the baby.

What lessons do we learn from this pitiable story. First, she disobeyed her Pastor. Secondly, she put her trust in man. An in-law who is not even a doctor for delivery.

She failed to trust the Lord who made her pregnant for delivery in Nigeria.

Had she put her trust in the Lord and obeyed her Pastor, she would have been rejoicing with a multitude rejoicing with her.

Brethren you have a choice. Look unto Jesus or unto man.

Those who cry unto the Lord end up with laughter. Those who put their trust in man end with failure.

Even as the year is winding down, brothers and sisters, it is the time to cry unto the Lord.

Pray and fast, show mercy to others , do anything that could make you get the Lord’s attention such as Praises and Worship and you will end up rejoicing.

Let’s always bear in mind the words of our Lord Jesus in John 14 vs. 13&14: “ And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.

If ye shall ask anything in my name, I will do it”.

These words are the promise of our Lord Jesus .

But you also must have a relationship with the Lord.

Jesus said in verse 15 of John chapter 14 “ If ye love me, keep my commandments”.

You may have been keeping the commandments of the Lord yet it appears nothing is happening.

Don’t stop praying. Cry unto the Lord. Those who cry unto the Lord are those who are tired of a situation and want it changed.

Such people never fail to get the attention of the Lord.

Brethren, I don’t know what you are going through but please believe that there is no yoke that the Anointing of the Lord cannot break.

The Anointing is able to deliver you from all challenges. Is it physical barrenness, or loneliness , marital challenges, financial challenges, health issues. God is able.

Hear this, Brethren, Psalm 62 vs. 11 &12 “ God hath spoken once; twice have I heard this; that power belongeth unto God.

Also unto thee, O Lord, belongeth mercy: for thou renderest to every man according to his work”.

Have confidence in the Lord. Serve him diligently, and the Lord will visit you.

As you continue to trust in the Lord, you will sing a new song.

Psalm 126 vs. 1 &2: When the LORD turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream.

Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing; then they said among the heathen, The LORD hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad”.

Brethren your days of joy are around the corner cry unto the Lord in faith and he will surprise you.

Compliments of the season!

