By Sam Eyoboka

THE General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Funso Kumuyi yesterday declared the novel COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world as real, calling on all Nigerians to be wary of the deadly disease.

Pastor Kumuyi made the statement while addressing journalists on the church’s global crusade titled: ‘Great Miracle Explosion’ at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, Kilometre 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The revered man of God who said that soon things would turn around for better in Nigeria advised Nigerians to denounce the thinking or notion that the virus is politically motivated or develop any feeling that it doesn’t exist.

He also hinted that the church is taking all covid-19 protocol according to governmental directives.

Narrating the experience of some of his members who contacted the virus in and outside the country, Pastor Kumuyi said: “Covid-19 is real, we should not see it as something that is politically motivated. One of our pastors was about passing on, according to him, he had said his last prayer, seeing other people around him dying but he called me, I prayed and within one hour, he was completely healed.”

Continuing: “We also have a family whose child went to school, contacted covid-19 and also infected parents and siblings, I also prayed for them on phone and by the special grace of God, they were healed. Another covid-19 case in Fedral Republic of Congo.

“So Covid-19 is real but God has solution to every problem” he said.

On the six-day crusade that started yesterday and will end on December 26, 2021, Pastor Kumuyi assured participants of special supernatural visitation, saying it is going to be an atmosphere of divine turnaround.

He said the global programme took off in July at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. It has subsequently been held in Enugu, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Uyo.

In his words: “During this crusade situations of every kind would turnaround for the better. We have been in Abuja, Enugu, Uyo, PortHarcourt, Cross River and now we are in Lagos. And as this crusade being the last of the year is title; ‘Great Miracle Explosion’. I believe virtually every life will be blessed, everyone will be turn around, we will move from where we are to where we are dreaming to be and where we ought to be. For everyone that comes or connect one way or the other, we believe they will experience divine turnaround.”

“The impact of the crusade on the nation is enermous because it will address Personal problems, national problems including the covid-19 pandemic. And as it touches an individual it will have a general impact on the nation including our leaders and other decision makers.”

“When our decisions makers, leaders , those who lead us in various positions hear this message of salvation, reach the head of every families, community heads, I believe that God is about turning us around for the good”.

Ministering in song during the crusade is an American Christian music artiste and worship leader, Paul Joseph Baloche. The programme will afford participants the opportunity of listening to good songs rendered by the church’s choirs drawn real-time from across the globe. It will also offer an opportunity for people to share testimonies of many of the incredible instant miracles that took place during the event.

