James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Men of Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police have arrested a couple for allegedly selling their one-month-old baby at the rate of fifty thousand naira.

The couple, Eze Onyebuchi and his wife Oluchi Eze, according to a statement by the command image maker, reside at Ilara area of Ode Remo, in Remo North local government area of Ogun State.

Oyeyemi said, “the suspects, were arrested on the 16 of December 2021, following information received by policemen at Ode Remo divisional headquarters, that the couple who live at Ayegbami street, Ilara Remo willingly sold their one-month-old baby to a woman who is now at large”.

“Upon the information, the DPO Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, detailed his detectives to the area where the couple was arrested and brought to the station”.

“On interrogation, the suspects explained to the police that, it was Mrs Ruth Obajimi, who directed the yet to be identified buyer to them”.

“They stated further that the woman came to them on the 14th of December 2021, and told them that she is from human rights office and that she will help them to foster their child”.

“The woman then gave them the sum of fifty thousand naira and they handed over the baby to her despite not knowing her from Adam”.

Oyeyemi added that effort is on top gear to apprehend the said woman with the view to recovering the baby.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

He equally directed a massive manhunt for the buyer who has since taken to flight.

Vanguard News Nigeria