Huawei Technologies (Nigeria) Limited has said it guarantees its customers that consideration for commercial interests will never outweigh their commitment to cyber security.

Cyber security threats are on the rise as more businesses and livelihoods become more technology dependent, leading to a debate around the degree of influence commercial considerations play in the decisions being made by tech giants to establish themselves in their markets.

According to the company’s Cyber Security and Privacy Officer, Osita Iweze, “Openness and transparency are the foundation that the digital world will thrive on. Cyber security should be a shared goal of all stakeholders, including Huawei, its customers, and regulators.”

Mr. Iweze said Cyber security and privacy protection are Huawei’s top priorities. and this is a goal that has the commitment of the company’s top management.

“Huawei absolutely does not implant backdoors in its products and is willing to sign no-backdoor and no-spy agreements with governments around the world. Huawei is one of the most open, transparent, and scrutinized companies in the world, being subject to the most rigorous examination regime. The company has established 7 cyber security transparency centers around the world, including 2 global centers located in Brussels and Dongguan (China), and 5 regional centers, which are located in the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, and the UAE,” Mr. Iweze said.

According to him, the transparency centers serve three main functions: Showcasing Huawei’s end-to-end cyber security practices, enabling open exchanges on new technologies and security concepts, and providing a security testing and verification platform and related services to Huawei customers.

“These centers provide a platform through which Huawei works with industry stakeholders to build capabilities and create shared value, so that we can confront cyber security and privacy challenges together.”

Iweze, speaking to the results of the company’s commitment to cyber security pointed to the levels of customer satisfaction the brand has earned over the years.

” The security and stability of Huawei products and solutions has won the trust of tens of thousands of customers around the world,” he said. “Over the past 30 years, Huawei has served more than three billion people around the world and supported the stable operations of more than 1,500 telecom networks in more than 170 countries and regions.”

“Also, our equipment has never been the cause of a major network outage, and we have never had a serious cyber security breach. Huawei has maintained a proven track record in cyber security globally. Our cyber security practices are well recognized by customers.

Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic and the Entity List, in 2020, we supported smooth operations of our networks worldwide, including providing connectivity assurance during more than 200 emergencies and major events,” he added.

Iweze attributed some of the company’s successes to its unique ownership structure.

” Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. Through the Union of Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., we implement an Employee Shareholding Scheme which involves 121,269 employees. Only Huawei employees are eligible to participate in this program. No government agency or outside organization holds shares in Huawei.

“Huawei is an independent business organization that stays customer-centric. When it comes to cyber security and privacy protection, we are committed to siding with our customers. We will never harm any nation or individual.”