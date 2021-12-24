.

The Muslims of Ogun State under the aegis of Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) felicitated with their Christian counterparts in the State and in the country at large as they celebrate Christmas, an important Christian-cultural festival.

The Council in a statement by its Secretary-General, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, exhorted their faith counterparts to see the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ beyond the festival, but a period of reflection on the essence of Christianity and the teachings of Christ, charging them to embrace, cultivate and adapt to the Christ-like way of life, depicting affection, good neighbourliness, truthfulness, goodness, kindness, devotion, good conduct and other living virtues that promote peace, progress and good nationhood.

“You should be your brother’s keeper” and the Prophetic (Islam) says that “You are not yet a Muslim until you wish for others what you wish for yourself”.

The Council also said both the Christians and Muslims in the State are stakeholders, and that their harmonious relationship will enhance the realization of the “building our future together Agenda” of the Dapo Abiodun administration in Ogun State.

Meanwhile, the Kabiyesi Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona lead Ogun State Muslim Council cautioned against the ugly trend, manifesting in forms of communal clashes, ethnic hostilities and cleansing, resource control and restructuring. The monarch who is the apex head of the Ogun State Muslim Council further counselled Nigerians against using the agitations for self-rule and other separatist tendencies as alternative means of livelihoods and development.

The Ogun Muslim Council head noted the infertile developments as constituting a threat to national stability and our corporate existence.

Kabiyesi charges both the lead and the led to embrace the rule of law, emphasizing fairness, justice and equity as virtues for sustainable peace and the social-economic wellbeing of the citizens.

Vanguard News Nigeria