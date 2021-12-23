…As FEC approves N5.7bn for water, agric projects

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-2025.

The plan, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council earlier in November, was launched, yesterday, at the State House in Abuja.

Prior to the public presentation of the official document, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that the new document replaces the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme 2017- 2020.

The plan replaces the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme 2017- 2020.

The plan, according to her, is designed to among other things facilitate the nation’s robust development in the area of science and technology as well as achieve its agendas on the continental and global levels.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council, FEC, yesterday, approved N5.7 billion for contracts in the Agriculture and Water Resources ministries.

Also Read:

Former Anambra Chief Judge calls for teaching of History in schools

The government also explained that the National Development Plan, NDP, has a financing plan to increase the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, from the current seven per cent to 15 per cent

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual council meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Sulaiman Adamu said his ministry obtained approval for the execution of two water projects in Gashua, Yobe State.

He said the projects became urgent because of an observed surge in the prevalence of kidney diseases and kidney failure among people living in the Gashua region in the last few years.

According to him, the two water projects were approved at the sum of N3.51 billion, adding that while one is to extend water supply service to Zango and Sabongeri Lamido, the other project is for an upgrade of existing waterworks.

Also, briefing, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, said the council approved two memoranda for his ministry.

On his part, the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba, while speaking on the unveiling of the National Development Plan, NDP, earlier by President Buhari, said: “The difference with this plan is that it provides a mechanism to engage, empower, and employ our teeming energetic youth.

“The plan puts opportunities for inclusiveness for young people, women, people with special needs, and the vulnerable ones, mainstreaming women gender into all aspects of our social, economic and political activities.”

“This plan also has a financing plan to increase revenue to 15 per cent of GDP. Currently, revenue to GDP is seven per cent. This plan also separates sports from youth and take sports as a business.

“For the first time in our planning history, we have three volumes of the plan. In the past, we have always had one volume, which is the plan itself. But this time, we have three volumes. Volume One is the main plan, and that’s what will be accessible to the public.

“Volume two is then a prioritised and sequential list of programmes and projects that will be fed into the annual budgets. While Volume Three are the legislative imperatives.”

The FEC had at the meeting, observed a minute silence in honour of former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Hussaini Akwanga, who passed on December 17, at 77.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, informed council members of the demise of the former minister and urged that a minute silence be observed in his honour.

The late Akwanga served as minister in 2003 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Vanguard News Nigeria