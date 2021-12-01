File image

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

At least six (6) staff working with Borno State Ministry of Work supervising the construction of about 45km Chibok-Damboa road were kidnapped by suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram/ISWAP, sources have said.

The abductors also went away with three trucks used in conveying sand to construction sites.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning while on duty, but fortunately, one of the abducted staff who was a driver of one of the Hilux official vehicles escaped unhurt.

Vanguard further learnt that the victims were abducted near a village called ‘Wovi’, where the construction workers usually go to excavate sand.

Chibok-Damboa road which runs through the Sambisa forest axis has been under construction using direct labour by the Borno State Government.

“It is unfortunate to inform you that six staff with the Ministry of Works, Borno State have been abducted by suspected terrorists while working on the Chibok-Damboa road today.

“Although, one of the abducted staff escaped, while the other 6 staff are still in the custody of the terrorists. We need prayers from all and sundry for their safe release.

“The abductors equally went away with three trucks used for fetching sand,” a source told to Vanguard.

Commissioner for Works, Hon Architect Yerima Saleh, also confirmed the incident in a telephone call with Vanguard correspondent in Maiduguri.

“It is very pathetic to inform you that 6 of my staff mostly drivers were kidnapped near Wovi village while on duty along Damboa-Chibok road, likewise, three of our trucks including one of our Hilux operational vehicles were snatched away.

“We have informed relevant security agencies with a view to intensifying efforts rescue the victims unhurt,” he said.

This development is coming barely 24 hours when governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the presentation of the 2022 budget before the State House of Assembly members reiterated calls for speedy completion of the road before the middle of next year.

