Founded by Michael Aremu & George Oni in October 2020, Black Insure is a personal finance company that serves as a digital matchmaker for financial products to underserved communities.

Michael Aremu and George Oni who have been friends since highschool. They both have finance backgrounds with Michael having an MBA and working in private equity while George worked on structured buyout deals and mezzanine financing.

Inspired to make a change after the awakenings of the George Floyd protests across America. Michael and George got talking and were looking for ways to help fight inequality across America. “We looked at multiple verticals but the financial vertical was the most appalling and yet the most interesting to us, maybe because for the man with the hammer every problem would look like a nail” as said by George

There was a staggering racial wealth gap in America, the median wealth for Black families was $3,557 just 2% of median wealth by their counterparts. Although there were a lot of structural issues in the past that led to this, such as red lining and much more.

A big issue that did not seem to be addressed was the lack of knowledge regarding finance & finance related products, low trust between minority communities and financial institutions.

“We knew that something had to change and that is why we started Black Insure to build better bridges. By educating, leveraging technology, people and partnerships, we hope to create a better society where finance is open to everybody and it is our life’s mission to accomplish that.” said by Michael Black Insure has built a free and easy to use platform that provides 7 financial pillars of services which include: Insurance, Loans, Credit cards, Debt Solutions, Business,

Banking & Investing. They tailor-make content & services in these various pillars that are specifically made to help the minority demographic which for so long have been overlooked. They also put a twist on it to make it fun & relatable.

They have built some notable partnerships with the biggest financial institutions in America from Insurance companies to Lenders, debt solution providers, brokerages and much more.

Black Insure is mission-driven and focused on bridging the financial wealth gap and financial disparity in America and beyond.