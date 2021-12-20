By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State University ( KASU) has conferred on billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi ,the prestigious Doctorate Degree Causa in Entrepreneurship.

During the official robing of Indimi at the Nasir Ahmad el-Rufa’i Lecture Theatre (1000-seater) at the weekend, the Vice Chancellor of KASU, Professor Mohammed Tanko , said that he was awarded the degree based on his immense contributions to the business environment in the country.

Indimi, who said he was highly honoured, is an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari and was physically present at the ceremony.

” The degree would spur me on to coming up with more innovation in the business sector,” he said.

He said he did not acquire his education within the four walls of a classroom, but embraced home learning.

His citation which was read, revealed that Alhaji Indimi ,born on August 3, 1947 ,is the Executive Chairman/CEO Oriental Energy Resources Ltd and Chairman and Pro Chancellor Borno State University.He is also Board Member of Arab Contractors NIgeria Ltd.

He was said to have learnt the rubrics of business from his father.The Borno born businessmam is also a board member of Jaiz Bank PLC.

Apart from his native Kanuri, Indimi speaks Hausa, Arabic, English and French.

The businessman who enjoyed a lot of goodwill overseas and associated with many powerful families across the globe, such as the renowned George Bush, former American President’s family ,has been providing scholarship to students, particularly from less privileged families, to pursue education anywhere in the world.