Efosa Ogbeide bags doctorate degree in leadership, management

The African Leadership Business School has honored Efosa Ogbeide, CEO of Cubana FMCG and Friends & Family Winery Ltd., with an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) in Strategic Leadership and Change Management for his excellence in leadership and impact on business transformation in Africa.

The ceremony, held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, was attended by academics, business leaders, and policymakers who gathered to celebrate Dr. Ogbeide’s contributions to leadership and Nigeria’s economic growth.

Professor Joseph Mba, Dean of the Doctorate Programme, praised Dr. Ogbeide’s track record in driving innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth, noting that his leadership has set “a benchmark of resilience and impact” in Nigeria’s corporate space.

Reacting to the honor, Dr. Ogbeide expressed gratitude:

“This recognition is a call to continue building sustainable businesses that create opportunities and inspire future generations. I’m deeply honored by the African Leadership Business School for this acknowledgment of my humble contributions.”

He added with a smile, “I guess all those late nights building brands, juggling strategy meetings, and sneaking in time for family dinners finally paid off – now I get to be called Doctor without prescribing any medicine!”

Dr. Efosa Ogbeide started his career as a distributor for Power Horse Energy Drink and Dangote Cement. With nearly two decades of building global brands like Cîroc, Johnnie Walker, The Singleton, Glenmorangie, and Friends & Family Wines he has been recognized as an Innovations Champion, known for developing consumer-centric ideas and building winning teams.

As the CEO and Co-Owner of Cubana FMCG, where he drives branding, marketing, technology, and profitability strategies, Dr. Ogbeide holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration from Igbinedion University, Nigeria and a Master’s in International Business & Hospitality Management from the Swiss Hotel Management School, Switzerland.

Happily married to Ewemade Ogbeide, with three children, proving he’s not just a doctor of strategy but also of balance.

The company he co-founded, Cubana FMCG and Friends & Family Winery remains proudly Nigerian brands, redefining the FMCG sector by delivering quality products that inspire culture, lifestyle, and growth.

From energy drinks to doctoral degrees, Dr. Ogbeide continues to prove that great leadership isn’t just about building brands rather it is about building people, opportunities, and maybe a few good toasts along the way.