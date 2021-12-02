By Prince Okafor

As a move to bridge housing deficit and providing affordable homes for Nigerians, real estate firm, Big Homes, has commissioned a new housing projects, Bello’s Court and Zee Project, in Abuja.

The project was commissioned Weekend in the Abuja.

The Managing Director of Big Homes, Mr Topsy Essien, expressed his excitement at the unveiling which also coincided with his birthday.

According to him, “I want to thank you all for coming out to witness this event. I am very excited about today, which happens to also be my birthday. I am grateful to my team for the support and also our subscribers for believing in us.

“We started this project less than 2 years. Despite the many challenges, we are happy that we pulled through to have this commissioning today. What we are witnessing today is a lot more than we thought it will be. The building we have here is a state-of-the-art project, fitted with surveillance cameras, an automated gate and a biometric entrance. We are unveiling a six-bedroom stand-alone triplex and four-bedroom semi-detached terrace duplex.”

On his part, Bertha Kingsley, Big Homes Lead Sales Broker said: “We are happy about the unveiling of our projects today. What we have here is The Bello’s Court and Zee Project.

“Big Homes is known for having the most affordable houses in Abuja and all our projects are located at prime locations. We have over 12 projects so far in Mabushi.

“We have 6 units of terrace duplex going for only N39 million, at a discounted rate for you here today, but the actual price is N44.5 million. Big Homes is all out to provide affordable, luxury housing for Nigerians.

“By 2022 we will be launching into building 1,2,3-bedroom flats. We’ve been dealing in duplexes, so now we will be going into what many people can subscribe to and buy.”