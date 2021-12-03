By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have abducted no fewer than 13 persons and killed one when they invaded a community at Kainuwar Isa and Kugu of Dutse Ward in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State yesterday.

As of the time of filling this report, the police could not be reached for comment.

However, a source told journalists on Friday that the terrorists invaded the community at about 2.00 PM, causing serious commotion and pandemonium.

“They shot sporadically and people ran in different directions. In the confusion, a community member was hit by bullet and he died,” the source said.

Calm has since returned to the troubled community and security agents were seen asking survivors questions on the incident.