



Traditional leaders from Badagry Division of Lagos State on Sunday pledged support for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The royal fathers pledged the commitment in Lagos in a communique issued at the end of a parley organised by the Lagos APC Chairman-elect, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, for traditional leaders from the division.

Reading the communique after the meeting, Mr Tolani Sule, Assistant Secretary, Badagry Division Leaders’ Forum, said that the royal fathers thanked APC National Leader, Chief Bola Tinubu, for Ojelabi’s emergence as APC Chairman in the state.

“The entire kingdoms in Badagry Division recognise and appreciate the goodness in the choice of our son, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, as the Chairman of APC in Lagos State.

“We resolved that we are strongly behind the All Progressives Congress. The entire traditional leaders from Badagry Division pledged our continuous support for the ruling APC.

“We are grateful for all the developmental projects ongoing in our division, and we call for more,” Sule read.

He said that the meeting would hold at least once every year.

“We also agreed that there should be unrestricted communication between Obas and governments,” he said.

In interviews after the meeting, the traditional leaders promised to mobilise support for APC in the 2023 general elections.

Oba Momodu Afolabi-Ashafa, the Onijanikin of Ijanikin Kingdom, told newsmen that the meeting availed the royal fathers the opportunity to understand more about the party and the government.

He called on the party to do more for the Badagry Division, saying that efforts should be intensified to complete Lagos-Badagry Expressway, among others projects.

Oba Oladele Kosoko, the Oniworo of Iworo, expressed confidence that Ojelabi’s wealth of experience and prayers of traditional leaders would make him to succeed.

Prince Rabiu Oluwa, the APC Apex Leader, Badagry Division, and the APC West Senatorial Leader, said that, with the choice of Ojelabi, APC would be better.

Princess Adebisi Sosan, a former Lagos State Deputy Governor, said that the royal fathers had to rise up and support the party with the ceding of the party’s topmost seat to the division.

“This is the party obas must put in everything to cooperate with.

“No matter the challenges anyone is going through, we need to stand and identify with this party and make this party to be successful,” she said.

In his remarks, Ojelabi, thanked Tinubu, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other APP leaders for the mandate.

He said that he would need the support of all, including the traditional institution to succeed

“Charity begins at home, I am from Babagry Division and I think it is important to come and present myself to my people and appreciate their commitment and prayers in the course of attaining this position.

“That particular mandate belongs to them. I am only holding the mandate for them. I am soliciting their support. Badagry Division must invest in APC in term of votes,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 30 royal fathers attended the occasion.