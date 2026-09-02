Ambush: Troops kill terrorists, seize 793 rounds in Zamfara, Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have neutralised several terrorists and intercepted a large cache of ammunition in separate operations in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The Military Information Officer, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Danja said troops of Sector 2, acting on credible intelligence about the movement of terrorists from the Fakai General Area towards Kwanar Jolof and Tashar Dole in Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, ambushed the terrorists at Kwanar Jolof.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists, neutralising several of them, while others fled in disarray.

According to him, troops recovered one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, one RPG bomb, six AK-47 magazines, 106 rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle, among other items, during the exploitation of the area.

Danja said that in Kaduna State, troops of Sector 1 intercepted a vehicle at a snap checkpoint along the Saulawa-Zaria Road on the same day.

He said one of the passengers resisted the search of his bag and attempted to escape after being compelled to open it.

“Troops subsequently pursued and neutralised the suspect,” he said.

He added that a subsequent search of the bag uncovered 793 rounds of ammunition concealed inside gari.

The military information officer said the vehicle and its driver had been taken into military custody for further investigation.

He said the operations were part of sustained offensive operations by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt the flow of arms and ammunition, and deny terrorists freedom of action across the Joint Operations Area.

Danja assured that the troops remained resolute in the fight against terrorism and committed to restoring lasting peace in affected communities.