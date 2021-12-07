.

—- 27 students bag first class division

— 280 Indigent students benefit from Varsity’s free tuition

Dayo Johnson Akure

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is to deliver the 11th Convocation and 14th-anniversary lecture of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State.

Speaking ahead of the convocation ceremony, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Aje said that of the 434 students from various disciplines, 27 bagged first-class divisions for the 2020/2021 graduating set.

Prof. Aje explained that the former Vice President would speak on a topic; “Diversity, Education & Autonomy” on Friday, December 10th.

The VC also announced that the former Vice President is also expected to turn the sod of a new hall of residence to be named after him on the same Friday 10th December 2021.

Also, the Official Unveiling of Senator Bode Olajumoke Hall will take place on Saturday, December 11th and the official commissioning and naming ceremony of Lady Babade Adelami Hall.

Prof. Aje added that the foundation laying ceremony of the College of Law Building in honour of the University Chancellor Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara would also take place during the convocation ceremony.

Also to be honoured include the Honourable Justice, Chief Badejoko Olateju Adeniji, J.P. KJW, Emeritus Judge Oyo State, and Alhaji Abdulraheem Olutokunbo Disu Sule, the Permanent Secretary Lags State Civil Service and the Baba Adinni of Owo and Ose Local Government Areas.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the Council for Medical Laboratory Science in Nigeria will induct 94 students into the professional body of Medical Laboratory Scientists this month while 112 nurses would equally be inducted as registered nurses and midwives by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria in January next year.

He expressed delight that 94% of the university’s programmes have received full accreditation while eight programmes are due for accreditation.

Prof. Aje added that 80% of their programmes subjected to professional accreditation have full accreditation from the National Council for Nurses and Midwives in Nigeria and from the Council for the Registration of Engineering in Nigeria COREN.

Speaking on service to the community, the Vice-Chancellor said that “In the 2020/2021 academic session, we embarked on the journey of offering scholarship/free tuition to all students in 10 of our highly respected programmes, namely; Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Plant Science and Biotech Industrial Chemistry and Geology.

“Indeed, 280 students were given admission and are enjoying the scholarship/tuition-free arrangement. This arrangement provides an opportunity to students who are under normal circumstances, would not have had access to a choice University of this nature.

“Having successfully handled the tuition-free scholarship arrangement for one academic session, the Governing Council of Achievers University has graciously added two more programmes to the scholarship/tuition-free.

“The two additional programmes are Human Physiology and Human Anatomy.

“This is to say that any student that chooses to read any of the following programmes shall enjoy the tuition-free scholarship for three (3) consecutive years of his training. I, therefore, encourage interested students to take advantage of this opportunity as admission is still in progress.

“The Governing Council of Achievers University have gone further to make access to qualitative education easy by initiating a mouth-watering 50% discount on tuition for the programmes in Engineering,” he said.

Prof Aje noted that “Service to the Community, Achievers University has succeeded over the years in building very strong relationships with her immediate neighbours and the Owo community in general.

Vanguard News Nigeria