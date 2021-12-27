.

Okorocha in panic, indicting himself — Imo govt

It’s a frame-up —OKOROCHA

By Chinonso Alozie & Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

Following the arrest of the son-in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Uche Nwosu, the former governor and the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, tore at each other over reasons for Nwosu’s arrest.

Nwosu was yesterday arrested by security men in his home town, Eziama-Obaire in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

He was in a thanksgiving service at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Umunwokwe Village after the burial of his mother, Jemaimah Adaeze Nwosu when the security men stormed the church.

A source said the gun-wielding security agents, who came in an Armoured Personnel Carrier, shot sporadically, causing worshippers to scamper for safety, before whisking Nwosu away.

Some had earlier believed Nwosu was kidnapped, owing to the manner he has whisked away from the church.

An eyewitness said the former governor’s in-law was manhandled and dragged into a vehicle with brute force.

But the police in a statement from its spokesman, Michael Abattam, said Nwosu was arrested, not kidnapped.

The police, however, did not disclose the reason for arresting Okorocha’s son-in-law.

“This is to inform the general public that Chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo State police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has been making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen.

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons, advised the general public to always shun fake news”, the police submitted.

Uzodimma misinformed IGP, framed up Nwosu – Okorocha

Reacting to the development, the former Governor of Imo State and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, alleged that the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, was the one who misinformed the Inspector General Police, IGP, to arrest his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

He also challenged Uzodimma to mention names of people linked to insecurity in Imo or Imo people should hold him responsible.

According to Okorocha, “Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, my wife and daughter were at the church outing service when a group of men armed and in police uniform rushed into the church and started shooting. In the course of their shooting, they pushed down my wife and tore my daughter clothes.

“There was no invitation or warrant of arrest from the security and the way it happened, it gave us the feeling of kidnap. In the process, many were injured. We watched Nwosu dragged into the bus carrying Imo Government number. My people identified them as the security agents from the Government House.

“I got the state Commissioner of Police who said Nwosu was arrested on the order of the IGP. What got us surprised was how Nwosu was dragged to the bus. One still wonders what story the Imo State Government has framed up against Nwosu, and the IGP, I know could not have done that except for a high level of misinformation.

“Uzodimma has shown tremendous hatred on me and my family. Why should any sane person arrest one in a church outing service of his late mother?

“You recall last week that Uzodimma said he was going to announce the names of those involved in insecurity in the state. Hope Uzodimma is the hating governor of Imo State that has deceived Abuja and IGP to go and arrest Nwosu.

“We are waiting for Uzodimma on the 3rd of January to point out those who are involved in insecurity. If he fails, Uzodimma should be held responsible.”

Okorocha in panic, indicting himself—Uzodimma

In his reaction, the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, said that Senator Rochas Okorocha, was in panic and has indicted himself and now speaks incoherently.

Uzodimma spoke through his state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba while responding to Okorocha’s accusation that the Imo Government was involved in the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

He said Okorocha should wait for the outcome of the arrest of his son-in-law.

According to the Imo government, “Okorocha is in panic and is trying to whip up sentiment. A man who looted the state dry, he should wait for due process to take place since he now knows it’s the security agencies that arrested Nwosu.

“Okorocha is indicting himself and is beginning to talk incoherently and it will not save him. There is no need to play politics with the arrest.

“The best advice I want to give him is that he should stop panicking and there is no need for the government to be involved in the arrest of Nwosu. The next thing Okorocha should do is to wait for the outcome of the police arrest.”

Arrest, an act of victimization, says APGA chair

In a related development, the chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Imo State, Chief John Iwuala condemned the Gestapo style of the arrest of former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Speaking in Owerri, Iwuala said Nwosu’s arrest was an act of victimization.

According to him, the arrest came because Nwosu had directed his political followers and foot-soldiers to join APGA.

“This is a case of political victimization. Prior to the burial of Nwosu’s mother, the Late Jemimah, he had directed all his political foot soldiers to come to APGA. . And because he said so, he has been marked for victimization”, Iwuala said.

Police were yet to offer any reason for Nwosu’s arrest.

