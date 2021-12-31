By Evelyn Usman

Three hundred and seven persons were arrested for various offences ranging from armed robbery, cultism, murder and kidnapping in the last quarter of year 2021 in Lagos State.

This was disclosed yesterday, by the Commissioner of Police , Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu ,who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector–General of Police,AIG.

A breakdown of the arrest showed that suspects arrested from illegal security outfits in the state ranked highest, with a total of 128 persons.

Suspects arrested for conspiracy and armed robbery within the period under review were 66 while those arrested for cultism were 59.

Twenty-six persons were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms ,11 others for unlawful possession of human parts ,while five persons were arrested for stealing.

Also, four suspects were arrested for murder, four others for kidnapping and two two each for rape and cybercrime.

Exhibits recovered within the last quarter of year 2021 according to Odumosu were: 59 arms, 121 ammunition’s and 18 live cartridges.

Others included four vehicles and four motorcycles.

AIG Odumosu attributed the logistic support of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, to the motivating factor that propelled the command under his watch to achieve the feat.

While assuring Lagosians of the command’s resolve to maintain law and order and make the state safe , Odumosu, said, ” As we review our security architecture regularly to provide watertight security through consistent proactive approaches enliven by stop and search ,motorised patrol of every part of the mainland and waterfronts in the state, let me sound a note of warning to all elements who are either domicile in the state or who sometimes sneak into Lagos from neighbouring states to perpetrate their nefarious acts. Lagos will not be a safe haven for criminals. We will not allow criminal activities to fester”.

