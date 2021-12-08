Rev Canon Prof. Benjamin Osisioma President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

Ado-Ekiti–The National President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Professor Benjamin Osisioma, has charged members of the association on the need to acquire more knowledge in Information Communicaton Technology (ICT), in order enhance their skills in the profession.

Osisioma explained that Accountancy Profession is changing rapidly, hence, the need for accountants to acquire relevant skills and improve on the existing ones.

The ANAN National president said this on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti, during the 6th session of 2021, ANAN “Mandatory Continuing Professional Development” conference, themed “Re-Engineering Accounting Profession In The Post-Covid Era”.

The Don noted that there was the need to use the professional software for a continued development, to be modern-day accountants and gave reasons to be vast, saying it is pertinent to maximise the revolution of technology to stay relevant as accountants.

In his words, “ANAN is committed to producing accountants for the nation, and unless we re-scheme, re-shape, and re-adjust the system, we may become irrelevant in the future”.

Speaking at the event, Ekiti State Governor said it would always consider professionalism as a way to improve productivity of the civil servants.

Fayemi, representated by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Service Matters, Mr Bayo Opeyemi, said that ANAN professional examination was one of the professional courses considered for promotion for Accountants in the civil service and charged accountants in state civil servants to upgrade themselves.

Governor Fayemi therefore promised that the present administration would not relent in creating more conducive environment for professional bodies to thrive.

The Chairman, ANAN Ekiti Branch, Joshua Shola Alonge, intimated everyone with the association mission and vision, while also exposing the damages of covid 19 which has necessitated this session.

According to him, “Ekiti State has continued to be in the forefront of all activities to ensure that we promote the core values of the profession.

“We have organised a seminar with the focus to draw the attention of the Government to the new emerging issues in Accounting and Reporting system in Nigeria”.

Alonge commended Governor Fayemi for approving the hosting of the 2021 MCPD.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Director of General of the Nigeria College of Accountancy, the Training Arm of the Association, Dr Kayode Olushola Fasua , said ANAN is the only professional accountancy organisation in the world that has a college that trains her intending members.

He said, “This MCPD programme is to put the members through the new development in the Accountancy Profession on a yearly basis”.

“Becoming a member of ANAN does not mean training has ended, you need to be updated with trends in the accountancy profession”, he said.

“We therefore update them on the Global contemporary issues in the Accountancy Profession for the current year and also train them on cryptocurrency Accountancy even with the fact that it has been outlawed in Nigeria, becuase it is in use globally”.

“We are still coming back to Cryptocurrency in Nigeria but it needs to be sanitised before we can accept it in Nigeria, otherwise we will be exposing the Nigeria citizens to potential fraudsters, as the job of accountants is to bring business language together”.