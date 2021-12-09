Anambra House of Assembly

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday, passed the state 2022 Appropriation Bill of N141.9 billion.

The approval came more than 53 days after Governor Willie Obiano presented the bill to the House for approval.

The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in Awka.

Presenting the report, Mr Obinna Emeneka, chairman of the committee said that the budget was made up of N81.5 billion capital expenditure and N60.9 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 57 per cent and 43 per cent respectively.

“After thorough scrutiny and review, we recommend that the budget size for the 2022 be retained except for little adjustments in some ministries, department and agencies’ allocation.

“That the sum of N141,969,369,784 be approved for the service of the Anambra state government for the year ending, Dec. 31, 2022, and for related purposes.

“The committee also recommends that funds should be released to MDAs to ensure effective budget performance in the coming year.

“We urged the outgoing administration to complete all the ongoing projects and it is expected that the incoming administration will consolidate on the gains,” he said.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor commended the committee for thorough scrutiny of the budget and conducted a voice vote for the adoption of the report.

The house passed the bill after the voice-vote and the speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udo, to send a copy of the bill to Obiano for his assent

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 budget was N1.8 billion lower than the N143.7 billion of 2021.

