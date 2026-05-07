Senate passes N2.2trn FCT 2026 budget

By Henry Umoru

The Senate has passed the 2026 Statutory Appropriation Bill for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), approving a total expenditure of N2.285 trillion for the development and administration of the nation’s capital.

The passage was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the harmonised report of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on the FCT.

The report was presented by the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Austin Akobundu, Abia Central, on behalf of the Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Bomai, Yobe Central.

In his presentation, Senator Akobundu, who noted the committees recommended the sum of N2,285 trillion as the FCT statutory budget for 2026 from a projected revenue of N2.385 trillion, explained that the budget comprises N165.7 billion for personnel costs, N378.2 billion for overhead costs, while N1.741 trillion was earmarked for capital projects.

According to him, the budget structure showed that 76.19 per cent of the total allocation would go to capital expenditure, while recurrent expenditure accounted for 23.8 per cent.

Akobundu said the appropriation was in line with constitutional provisions and followed extensive engagements between the joint committees and officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

He said, “The committees met with the minister and other relevant officials of the FCTA and deliberated extensively on the subject matter.”

Senators who contributed during the debate described the budget as “top-notch” and “well-balanced”.

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, who noted that the budget was capable of accelerating infrastructure and security development in Abuja and satellite towns, said, “Mr President the budget is top notch. You know, I am the only one in the history of the legislature in this country that had the opportunity to serve as chairman appropriation committee in the House and in the Senate.

“So when I see a good budget, I know it’s a good budget. It is a budget that’s top-notch. We have to commend the FCT minister for doing a very very good job.

“A budget that you have a total of N2.2 trillion and out of this, N1.7 trillion is going for capital.

“It shows his willingness and determination to continue to show FCT to the admiration of all.”

In his remarks, Senator Abdul Ningi, Bauchi Central, said that the budget was well-packaged and well-balanced considering the observations made by the Senate Committee on FCT last year.