By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Amidst President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Borno State, suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have on Thursday launched Mortar Bomb attacks around Ajilari Cross and Bulumkutu Communities less than five kilometres away from Maiduguri International Airport and Air Force Base and killed three persons.

The attack occurred less than an hour to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri.

The president is in Maiduguri to commission multiple developmental and economic projects embarked by Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum led administration.

The source who is a member of the civilian Joint Taskforce added that other injured civilians sustained various degrees of injuries in the explosions.

The source added the injured have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Even as security operatives have restricted newsmen from the scene since the incident occurred.

