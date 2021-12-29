By Femi Bolaji

The Deputy Senate Minority Leader, and senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha has said the Senate is still consulting with members of the House of Representatives before they would make their position known on the Electoral Act amendment bill 2021 which president Muhammadu Buhari has refused his assent.

Bwacha spoke in Mararraba, while interacting with journalists after distributing various items to his constituents.

He said the amended electoral act is one of the most popular bills with so much interest from Nigerians which members of the National Assembly has considered.

He however said Nigerians should await their next step of action after consultation is concluded.

In his words, “we passed the electoral act amendment bill and we expected that the president would assent the bill but he withheld his assent and we have received correspondence from him.

“We are aware and Nigerians are also aware that that bill is the most popular bill that has received tremendous support from the length and breadth of the nation and this support cuts across all spheres.

“We are consulting with the House of Representatives to know what to do next. I wouldn’t want to preempt what we are going to do, but we are trusting the lord that by the time we resume we will be able to make our views and position known to the world.”

The senator had earlier distributed 250 scholarships to indigent students from Taraba South, donated 50 Tricycles and over 200 motorcycles to youths of the zone.

He said the items distributed to his constituents was his way of giving back to the zone that believes in his ability to deliver and trusted him with their votes to represent them for the third time at the Red Chambers.