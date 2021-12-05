By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Department of State Service (DSS), has arrested the Kano State Chairman of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), General Idiris Dambazau over allegations of economic Sabotage.

Reports according to close source of the Operatives said that the DSS accused Gen. Dambazau rtd of unilateral closure of seven petroleum filling stations without following due process.

The source added that all efforts to make Gen. Dambazau open the filling stations fell in deaf ears, despite the facts that he was allegedly undertaking an illegal assignments which is beyond the powers of the office he is occupying.

“The Security view Gen. Dambazau’s actions as deliberate acts of economics sabotage with the intention to create scarcity of the commodity in Kano where there was none”.

The DSS source who prefers to remain anonymous, explained that section 48 of the Nigeria Constitution clearly states that, any government ministry, department or agency exercising any power or function or taking any action which may have direct impact on midstream or downstream petroleum operations shall consult with the authority.

This according to the section is prior to issuing any regulations, guidelines, enforcement order or directives, which the source emphasized Gen. Dambazau disregards.

The DSS explained further that even after consulting the relevant authority, the authority shall review the recommendations of the government ministry, department or agency and communicate decisions accordingly before the decisions shall be complied with.