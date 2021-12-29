By Adeola Badru

Olayomi Koiki, the spokesman to the embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has explained that he was quoted out of context on the alleged plot to eliminate his principal in Cotonou prison.

Koiki, while speaking with Vanguard via WhatsApp call on Wednesday, on the alleged elimination of his principal, a news which was credited to him, stated that there was no time he said they wanted to eliminate Igboho.

He said: “I was quoted out of context. I was referring to Prof. Banjo Akintoye in my statement.”

“I said, if they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.”

“I further said enemies are trying to eliminate Prof. Akintoye (not Igboho) to silence the Yoruba nation agenda.”

“But on the issue of Igboho, the Government of Nigeria is indirectly instigating his continued detention in Cotonou.”

“Benin Republic judicial system is no longer working again and we are going to fight for our right to the end.

“Igboho cannot be silenced like the way they killed MKO Abiola, Funsho Williams, unjustly.”

“The Benin Republic President Patrice Talon is working continuously with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.”

“All Yoruba leaders must continue to fight. Igboho must get justice.”

