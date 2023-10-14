How Sunday Igboho regained freedom – Banji Akintoye

Sunday Igboho

By Dapo Akinrefon

The leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, a self determination movement for Yoruba nation, Professor Banji Akintoye, on Saturday, declared that President Bola Tinubu was not instrumental to the recent release of the Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, from protective custody in the Republic of Benin.

Igboho, who was released by the Benionise government, under the leadership of President Patrice Talon, last week Sunday, had acknowledged the support and solidarity of some notable Yoruba leaders during his travails in Cotonou, which spanned over two years.

Akintoye, who narrated how Igboho regained freedom, said: “President Tinubu had no hands in Sunday Igboho’s freedom.”

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Gani Alagbala, he said: “This is imperative in order to correct the wrong impression in some quarters that President Bola Tinubu facilitated the freedom of Chief Sunday Adeyemo in Cotonou last week Sunday.

The statement reads: “This is in response to the viral video of an Igbo militant leader, proclaiming that Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu should release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, just has he (President) has released Chief Sunday Igboho

“Although we will not fault our Igbo brothers, nor criticise them for seeking the freedom for the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in any way.

“However, we must set the record straight. The Nigerian authorities and administration under the presidency of Bola Tinubu has got no hands in the release and total freedom of our frontliner, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho.

“We give the credit to the Almighty God, then the efforts of our leadership in this Yoruba nation struggle supported by well-meaning friends at home and abroad. This had been a tedious and tasking process, but we give glory to God that granted us success in Sunday’s freedom at last.

“We strongly deny the involvement of any politician or officials of the Nigerian government in all these processes, for simply there was none. Our appreciation again goes to the Republic of Benin government for not denying us justice at last , despite some political pressures.

“And we wish our Igbo brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a quicker release from the Nigeria incarceration.”