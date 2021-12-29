By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, has called for peace and harmonious coexistence among the communities in the state.

The State scribe stated this at Enwang, headquarters of Mbo local government area on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of Enwang Development Union (EDU), with the theme, “Celebrating the Enwang Renaissance.”

Alluding to the protracted intra-communal crisis between Uko Akpan Enwang and Uko Ntighe Uda, he stated that their forebears coexisted in peace and harmony and commended the people of Enwang for exhibiting the spirit of peace, love and harmonious coexistence.

“ I thank the people of Enwang for their maturity, discipline, responsibility, magnanimity, Christianity exhibited by extending an invitation to Uda to attend the event. I am impressed because somebody who is not mature, disciplined, who is not Christian would not have done that”, he said.

Chairman on the occasion, Dr Etim Amba, called for “sacrificial financial support for the development of talented and intelligent youths,” as according to him, these are the crucial ways to galvanize the rebirth process of the community.

“To remarkably instil the renaissance of Enwang people, there must be massive education of the youths, love and peaceful coexistence amongst the people, inculcation of the youthful spirit into the civil life of the society to help the growth and continued development of Enwang”, he said.

President General of EDU, Chief Ita Awak, in his speech lauded the people for the trust reposed in them to pilot the affairs of the union and laid out the blueprint for the development of the community to include, investment in education, health, human capital development, among others.

“Seeing the importance and the benefits of education, we shall begin a new stream of scholarship for our bright students from September 2022. A specific aspect of the education scholarship shall be named after Victor Uyot. This is to encourage the studious spirit.

“We shall coordinate and run a free HIV test for Enwang people in order to check the scourge and spread of HIV in our community”, he said.

