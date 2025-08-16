Ogiame Atuwatse III: Four years of purpose, vision, and regal renewal

By Michael Tidi

In the quiet unfolding of history, some reigns whisper, others echo, but a rare few resound across generations. His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, belongs firmly to the latter. As we mark the fourth anniversary of his coronation on August 21st, we celebrate not simply the passage of time, but a profound renaissance spiritually, culturally, and morally that his leadership has kindled in the heart of Iwere land.

When he ascended the ancient throne in 2021, Ogiame did not merely inherit a title; he accepted a divine mandate. His coronation, anchored in faith, crowned with conviction, and sealed with a blessing in the name of Jesus Christ, was not only a ceremonial rite but a clear declaration of intent. It marked, in the words of philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, “the moment where history meets eternity.”

In the space of four short years, His Majesty has done what many rulers fail to do in decades-renew the soul of a kingdom. He has become a lodestar of contemporary traditional leadership, fusing the ancient dignity of his royal office with a forward facing vision for the 21st century. Under his stewardship, the Warri Kingdom has reclaimed its voice-strong, wise, and resonant on national and global platforms.

His reign is one of ideas, ideals, and impact. Whether it is his unflinching advocacy for resource equity, his emphasis on youth empowerment and education, or his drive for socio environmental justice, His Majesty has consistently proven that true leadership is, above all, stewardship. He speaks not only for a people but for a principle-that development must be inclusive, sustainable, and rooted in the dignity of the human person.

In a fractured world, he has chosen the harder path of unity. Ogiame’s leadership embodies what the Roman statesman Marcus Aurelius once wrote: “Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be one.” He has embraced dialogue over division, healing generational wounds and extending the hand of reconciliation with grace and moral clarity.

His outreach to the diaspora, his openness to innovation, and his courage to challenge stagnation have made him not just a custodian of culture, but a creator of a future where tradition and modernity coexist, not in tension, but in harmony.

Indeed, in an age where monarchies are often viewed as ceremonial vestiges of a bygone era, Ogiame Atuwatse III offers a compelling counter narrative-that tradition, when infused with wisdom, humility, and purpose, remains a powerful agent of transformation. His Majesty is not a relic of history; he is its custodian and coauthor.

As we reflect on these four years, we must recognise that this reign is still unfolding-a living canvas of hope and possibility. What we honor today is not simply past achievement but a future being patiently and prayerfully built.

At this historic moment, the writer also extend a heartfelt call to Itsekiris at home and across the diaspora-especially those who, for one reason or the other, have stayed away from the palace or from active participation in the affairs of our kingdom. The time has come to return, to reconnect, and to recommit. Itsekiri, as a nation, has lost far too much to the seeming divisions amongst us. This gap must be closed. We can not afford to stand apart while the world moves forward. We each have a role to play in shaping the legacy of our land. The throne is ready, the call is clear, and the time is now. And so, with gratitude in our hearts and conviction in our spirits, we salute His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III-a King not only of Warri, but of vision, virtue, and valor. May his reign continue to inspire, illuminate, and instruct generations yet to come.

Ogiame, suooooo! Long may you reign.