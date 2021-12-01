By Benjamin Njoku

While many reality shows have adorned our darling TV screens without making any significant impact on the country’s tourism sector, the Gulder Utlimate Search, owned by Nigerian Breweries Plc, holds the record of breaking the jinx .

The popular show, which held TV viewers spellbound for 11 years has undoubtedly become Nigeria’s major tourism compass, constantly drawing attention to the country’s unexplored tourism potentials.

When GUS made its debut in 2004 at Snake Island, Lagos, not many Nigerians and indeed non-Nigerians alike knew that the place, christened Snake Island had little or nothing to do with snakes but its snake-like shaped topography. While this was fast becoming the talking point as many Nigerians were curious to visit the island, the Search was in 2005 taken to the hills of Obudu in Cross River State. Obudu was hitherto famous for cattle rearing and was so named- Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort but the Search drew attention to the fact that in addition to its very healthy cattle population, Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort is a four daily changing season settlement which sits atop a very dangerously steep mountain located six hours away from Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

In 2006 and 2007 Gulder Ultimate Search was hosted at the jungles of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research, NIFOR in Edo State and Shere Hills in Plateau State that hosted the third and the fourth editions respectively. In 2008, the search was taken to Awgu Hills in Enugu state while another success was recorded. In 2009, Nigeria and indeed the world was exposed to Omodo Forest, Aagba in Osun State, when the 6th edition of Gulder Ultimate Search was held.

In 2010 the show was taken to Omo Forest, J4, in Ogun State where the 7th edition was held. In 2011, GUS journeyed back to Edo State, this time to Kukuruku Hills, Egbetua Quarters, Ososo for the 8th Season.

Usaka Jungle in Obot Akara, Akwa Ibom State was literarily rediscovered when the Gulder Ultimate Search was held there in 2012 and 2013.It was suspended after it took TV viewers on another journey of discovery to Aguleri Forest and its surrounded tributaries.

This year, without officially giving away the location, perhaps because of challenging security reasons, discerning TV viewers have traced the location to Epe, on the outskirts of Lagos given the second episode of the show which revealed some landmarks in the city in addition to the end credits which pays tribute to the vigilante association of Nigeria, Epe division.

There is no doubt that the GUS has always attracted large TV viewership! The different editions have been highly acclaimed for their creativity and originality of content. The successes recorded over the years have continuously put GUS on the world map and most significantly, the search continues to provide a compass to the abundant Nigeria’s tourism potentials.

Can a woman win Gulder Ultimate Search? That has been the salient question Nigerians have always posed to the organisers of GUS. Perhaps, the reason for this public concern cannot be unconnected with the harsh conditions under which the contestants compete for grand prize. To some, even though it is basically a contest of brains and brawns, the mere physicality of the men most times puts the ladies at a disadvantage. While the answer to this famous question may not be answered at the moment as this year’s search is still ongoing, the fact remains that Gulder Ultimate Search stands out in terms of creating contents and execution.

For the first time ever in the 12 seasons of the show, a woman was chosen as a host. Although her performance may mean different things to different people depending on whether you belong to the club of those who have pitched her against former hosts of the show who were no doubt celebrated actors before coming onto the show or the space generation who are wooed by the freshness and her numerous fans she has brought to the show.

Toke Makinwa has made history as the first woman ever, to host the popular show. Secondly: unlike in the past editions where contestants had to start their survival journey on the first day by seeking and gathering materials from around their immediate vicinity to make and abode for their stay, it is the first time on the popular show that contestants were provided building materials by the proverbial Council of Elders.

Thirdly: although Viewers of the show may have heard or known that there was someone in charge of the different tasks, that person has always been anonymous, and his role sometimes combined by the Host, on Gulder Ultimate Search 12, there is a Taskmaster in the person of Kunle Remi, a former winner of the Search.

Fourthly: It is the first time in the series that TV Viewers have had to wait for seven days to watch the next episode as the show is now shown on TV every weekend, with repeat broadcasts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, unlike in the past editions where it was a daily broadcast.

Fifth: for the first in the show, viewers have an opportunity of watching events in and around the jungle as they watch The Jungle Diary every Thursday. The Jungle Diary hosted by Toke Makinwa also brings back memories by showing interviews with former GUS contestants as the visit the current GUS camp location as well as take views of evicted contestants as they leave the Jungle.

Sixth: Discerning Viewers of the show may have noticed a striking feature of the show this year when end credits are considered. For the first time too, the show is 100 per cent Nigerian as all production crew are indigenous professionals who have made their mark in the movie industry, unlike in the past editions where some production crew members were foreign expats.