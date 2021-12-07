…welcomes all to the Holy Ghost Congress 2021

By Sam Eyoboka

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday reiterated how God saved him from going to hell fire in 1973 when he heeded the altar call and gave his life to God.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving Service at the RCCG Headquarters at the Throne of Grace, Ebute Metta, Lagos with the theme; “Songs of Victory” yesterday, Adeboye said the song a man sings will determine what he is passing through.

The Daddy GO urged worshippers who thronged the venue and others watching online to praise God with all their hearts from for His wonderful works in their lives from January till today

Drawing references from Hannah experience after God gave her Samuel after being barren for many years in the Bible according to 1 Samuel 2;1–2, Adeboye said it was there the popular song, ‘Who is like thee, Oh, Lord was taken’

He, however, said King David had to compose a song in Paslm 18 when God help him to conquer all his enemies.

Adeboye said it’s very important for one to be a friend of God so that God will fight for him without having to lift a finger.

He said; “I thought I was doing fine. A young man and a lecturer in the University. I have built a house and I have a car. I have a wife and children. I never knew I was on my way to hell before I eventually met God in 1973. And that is why I have imported ‘hallelujah’ to all my songs when I realized how close I was to hell before God intervention”

In a special ĺetter personally signed the Christian Church of God Worldwide (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye and titled “IT’S TIME TO FLY” he said; “We thank the Almighty God, the controller of the universe, for the privilege of celebrating another Holy Ghost Congress.

“He has preserved us all through the year since the last Congress for a special evening experience at this year’s Holy Ghost Congress. May His Name be glorified forever in Jesus’ mighty name!”, he said.

Continuing he said; “This year’s Holy Ghost Congress is very special in many ways. We shall spend quality time on the opening day to praise God for His wondrous works at the last Holy Ghost Congress and ever since. Each day has been planned with you in mind – The Opening Day, The Daily Morning, Afternoon and Evening Sessions.

If I were you, I would not miss any of them. You may wish to see the details of the programs in the Schedule section of this page.

Welcome to the Holy Ghost Congress of THE SIEGE IS OVER!

God bless you!

