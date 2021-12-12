By Sylvester Kwentua

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola, recently shared the regrets she has, living the life of a celebrity. In a revealing Instagram post, the Yoruba actress, who is known for her loud voice, revealed that getting to overlook hurts because of her celebrity status, drains her a lot.

“I am not doing again! This “diplomatic” thing is sometimes draining. You will see some people who have torn you down with their mouths and they would be the ones to laugh with you first..Diplomacy says “Ignore and pretend you don’t know all they have said about you.” But the WT in me is telling me to tuto si werey loju (Spit into their eyes). I am confused. #emi ose bigger person mo oooooooooo”. Wunmi revealed.

Wunmi may be referring to a recent case of brutality leveled against her by her former maid. The maid, Motunrayo Azeez, had accused Wunmi Toriola of brutalizing her over allegations of drugging her son at their residence on Medina Estate in the Gbagada area of Lagos State, in October. An allegation Wunmi Toriola denied.