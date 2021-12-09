.

— For his philanthropic strides towards educational development in Nigeria

— Former VP, Atiku delivers Varsity’s 11th convocation lecture

Dayo Johnson Akure

The management of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State has named a Hall of residence in the institution after a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Board of Trustee, Senator Bode Olajumoke.

A letter by the institution’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr Bode Ayorinde and made available to Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital said the gesture was to immortalise the distinguished Senator.

The letter reads ” on behalf of the Council, Senate, Students and the entire University Community, I write to congratulate and inform you that at the 31st Meeting of Council of Achievers University held yesterday 18th November 2021, Council approved that a Hall of Residence in the University is named after your good self.

“This gesture is to immortalise your name in recognition for your selfless service as the pioneer Chancellor of the University and your numerous philanthropic strides towards educational development in Nigeria.

“The naming ceremony of Senator Dr Bode Olajumoke Hall will take place on Saturday 11th December 2021 at 10 am as part of the activities marking the 11th Convocation Ceremonies of the University.

“The naming ceremony of the Hall will be performed by Distinguished Senator Bode Olajumoke himself and to be witnessed by Members of Council, top Management of the University and his well-wishers.

Meanwhile, the Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is to deliver the 11th Convocation and 14th-anniversary lecture of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Aje said that of the 434 students from various disciplines, 27 bagged first-class divisions for the 2020/2021 graduating set.

Prof. Aje explained that the former Vice President would speak on a topic; “Diversity, Education & Autonomy” on Friday, December 10th.

He added that the former Vice President is also expected to turn the sod of a new hall of residence to be named after him on the same Friday 10th December 2021.

Prof. Aje added that the foundation laying ceremony of the College of Law Building in honour of the University Chancellor Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara would also take place during the convocation ceremony.

Also to be honoured include the Honourable Justice, Chief Badejoko Olateju Adeniji, J.P. KJW, Emeritus Judge Oyo State, and Alhaji Abdulraheem Olutokunbo Disu Sule, the Permanent Secretary Lags State Civil Service and the Baba Adinni of Owo and Ose Local Government Areas.